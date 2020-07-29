From filing ITR for FY18-19 to making tax-saving investments; 4 financial deadlines that end on July 31

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the government has extended several money-related deadlines till July 31. These includes filing of ITR for FY2018-19 (AY 2019-20), making tax-saving investments for 2019-20, among others.

Here are some of the money-related tasks one should complete by July 31:

Filing of Belated or Revised ITR For FY2018-19

In case citizens have not filed the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 (or assessment year 2019-20), they can still do it by July 31, 2020, with a late fine of Rs 10,000. According to the Income Tax (I-T) department, an assessee who does not submit a return of income within the deadline is allowed to file a belated return at a later time with certain penalty charges.

Assessees can also revise ITR by July 31, 2020, in case a mistake has been made in the original one.

Making Tax-Saving investments

The deadline for making various investment/ payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of the IT Act which includes section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations) etc. will also end on July 31, 2020.

Furnishing of TDS/TCS Statements

The Income Tax (I-T) department had earlier extended the deadline for furnishing of TDS/TCS statements for FY19-20 till July 31. The furnishing of the TDS/TCS statements will enable the taxpayers to prepare their return of income for FY 2019-20.

Small Savings Schemes Relaxations

Several relaxations on small savings schemes will end on July 31. These includes depositing installments for the months of March, April, May and June in post office RD accounts and extending of PPF and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS).

Additionally, if girl child has attained the age of 10 years during the period between March 25, 2020 and June 30, 2020, investors can open Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme account in her name till July 31, 2020.