Personal Finance From filing ITR for FY18-19 to making tax-saving investments; 4 financial deadlines that end on July 31 Updated : July 29, 2020 03:30 PM IST Amid coronavirus pandemic, the government has extended several money-related deadlines till July 31. hese includes filing of ITR for FY2018-19 (AY 201920), making tax saving investments for 201920, among others.