  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

From eligibility to features; all you need to know about SBI annuity deposit scheme

Updated : September 01, 2020 10:55 PM IST

State Bank of India or SBI offers the option of opening annuity deposit account, in which a lump sum amount is deposited by an investor which is repaid to the customer over a period in equated monthly installment (EMI).
The EMI comprises part of principle amount and interest on the reducing principle amount as well, according to SBI.
From eligibility to features; all you need to know about SBI annuity deposit scheme

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News September 1 Highlights: 56% of new cases in 24 hrs from Maha, Andhra, K'taka, TN, UP

Coronavirus News September 1 Highlights: 56% of new cases in 24 hrs from Maha, Andhra, K'taka, TN, UP

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement