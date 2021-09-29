From auto-debit payment cancellation to new pension rules; key changes that will come into effect from October 1

A bevy of changes will come into effect from October 1 — from the new auto-debit payment rule to cheque books of select banks getting invalid — affecting people from all walks of life.

Here’s a list of major changes that will take place from October 1:

Auto-debit payment rule change

Banks will be changing the auto-debit payment rules from October 1, 2021, as a part of the new security features mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The change in rules means those who use the auto-debit facility on their cards for recurring payments are likely to see transactions fail from October 1.

Several lenders including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have started informing their customers about the change in the auto-debit payment rules.

So, users will have to either manually make a one-time payment every month on the merchant site via a saved debit or credit card or use the net banking portal to set up auto-pay for utilities and other services that require recurring payments directly from the savings or current account instead of the card.

New pension rule

From October 1, pensioners, who are 80 years old and above, will have the option to submit their digital life certificates at “Jeevan Pramaan Centres” of respective head post offices in the country.

Cheque books of select banks to get invalid

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), Allahabad Bank and United Bank of India will halt the old cheque books and the pre-existing MICR and IFSC codes from October 1 if they are not updated.

Cheque books will get discontinued on the back of the recent merger they had. So, account holders of these banks will need to get new cheque books from the branch.

New mutual fund investment rules