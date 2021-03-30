From April 1, your auto-debit facility for bills might fail Updated : March 30, 2021 06:41 PM IST The payments that may be affected include mobile phone payments phones, utility bills and subscription charges for OTT services among others. A new RBI rule makes it mandatory for banks to seek customer’s permission before any transaction. Published : March 30, 2021 06:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply