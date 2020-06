Amid coronavirus pandemic, the government extended a number of money-related deadlines till June 30. The extension was announced to give relief to people facing issues during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. These include filing of belated and revised Income Tax Return (ITR), linking Aadhaar with PAN, among others.

Here are some of the money-related tasks one should complete by June 30:

Aadhaar-PAN Linking

Permanent Account Number (PAN) may become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar by June 30, 2020. The deadline for linking of PAN and Aadhar has been extended several times and the current deadline ends on June 30, 2020.

Filing of Belated or Revised ITR

In case citizens have not filed the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 (or assessment year 2019-20), they can still do it by June 30, 2020, with a late fine of Rs 10,000. According to the Income Tax (I-T) department, an assessee who does not submit a return of income within the deadline is allowed to file a belated return at a later time with certain penalty charges.

Also, one can revise ITR by June 30, 2020 in case a mistake has been made in the original one.

Earlier, March 31 was the deadline for filing belated or revised ITR.

Tax-Saving Investments

The government also provided relief for those individuals who have not completed their tax savings. They can complete investments in tax-saving instruments by June 30, 2020.

Deposits in Small Savings Scheme

The subscribers of Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) should deposit their savings up to June 30, 2020, which couldn’t be deposited in FY 2019-20 due to lockdown in the country.