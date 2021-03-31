From Aadhaar-PAN linking to filing revised ITR; here are key financial deadlines that end today Updated : March 31, 2021 01:42 PM IST Individuals must not miss completing several key financial tasks ranging from linking their Aadhaar numbers with PAN card to belated ITR filing. Missing these tasks can make one subject to huge penalties. Published : March 31, 2021 11:06 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply