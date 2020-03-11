  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

From Aadhaar-PAN link to ITR filing: 5 financial deadlines in March 2020 you need to know

Updated : March 11, 2020 05:15 PM IST

March 15 is the last date for the payment of the fourth and final installment of advance tax.
In order to save taxes, one must complete the tax-saving related investments before March 31, 2020. 
In case an individual has not filed the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 (or assessment year 2019-20), he/she can still do it by March 31, 2020.
From Aadhaar-PAN link to ITR filing: 5 financial deadlines in March 2020 you need to know

You May Also Like

Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

Redemptions in equity funds flat MoM but inflows are up, says Subramaniam of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Redemptions in equity funds flat MoM but inflows are up, says Subramaniam of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement