Personal Finance From Aadhaar-PAN link to ITR filing: 5 financial deadlines in March 2020 you need to know Updated : March 11, 2020 05:15 PM IST March 15 is the last date for the payment of the fourth and final installment of advance tax. In order to save taxes, one must complete the tax-saving related investments before March 31, 2020. In case an individual has not filed the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 (or assessment year 2019-20), he/she can still do it by March 31, 2020.