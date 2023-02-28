Fresh DGGI trouble for insurance sector, now insurance brokers and intermediaries under tax scanner

In what could come in as fresh trouble for insurance sector, the directorate general for GST intelligence (DGGI) is understood to have issued notices to several insurance brokers and intermediaries over allegations for issuing fake invoices to life insurers, who have claimed undue input tax credit (ITC), according to sources.

“These notices, have been issued over the period of last one month, where DGGI has sought evidence of the services being rendered to the insurance companies,” sources in the know of the development told CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity.

The entire saga of all 26 private life insurers coming under scanner of DGGI started way back in October 2022, when an internal investigation by DGGI’s Ghaziabad unit had identified that insurance companies had claimed undue ITC benefit, as they had paid commissions to insurance brokers and intermediaries, way above the prescribed limit by IRDAI or the insurance regulator to sell insurance products.

After Ghaziabad unit, Mumbai unit too found similar discrepancies and issued notices to private life insurers seeking details by summons and inquiry orders on the alleged GST evasion and claims of undue input tax credit.

“Now, DGGI Bangalore has issued notices, based on the same investigation to insurance brokers and intermediaries for issuing fake invoices to facilitate insurance companies to claim the said undue input tax credit,” sources added.

Insurance intermediaries and brokers are now preparing their responses to the notices/summons along with pitching to the government to understand the dynamic nature of business and settle these notices and also have approached insurance regulator – IRDAI to rework the prescribed percentage of commission to avoid such a situation in future.

However, sources added that both these efforts have failed and the brokers and intermediaries are now considering to challenge these notices.

Meanwhile, experts feel that the matter should have been dealt in greater detail, before sending in notices.

“Payment of commission, beyond the statutory limit fixed as per the statutory provisions of insurance, is beyond the jurisdiction of the GST authorities in situations wherein the payment of the tax and the consideration is duly done as per the provisions of GST,” 8said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, who is arguing various petitions on eligibility of credit, when the recipient has duly paid the consideration and the tax for the procurements.

“IRDAI and GST are separate statutory provisions/ Codes, and the legal repercussions under both will have to be dealt as per the provisions governing under the respective provisions. In other words, the offence under one statute cannot be punished under the other statute, especially in absence of any linkage to punish offences under the other provisions. Due to the jurisdictional overreach, any demand or action may be subject to the test of constitutionality”, added Rastogi.

