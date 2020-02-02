Associate Partners
Budget 2020: Fraudulently availing of GST input credit could be non-bailable, cognizable offence

Updated : February 02, 2020 01:08 PM IST

Fake invoices issued by racketeers were obtained by suppliers registered under GST  to fraudulently claim ITC and reduce their GST liability.
The new changes will be effective from April 1, 2020.
The new provisions will empower authorities to levy penalty on a person if it is found that there is a false entry or omission of any details relevant for computation of total income in the books of accounts.
