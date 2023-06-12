CNBC TV18
Franklin Templeton repays investors of two debt funds

By Moneycontrol News Jun 12, 2023

The fund house announced that it will pay off Rs 39.27 crore to investors of Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (FISTIP). It will also pay 138.79 crore to investors of Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (FICRF).

Franklin Templeton India mutual fund will repay an amount of Rs 178.06 crore to investors of two of its wound-up debt schemes, starting June 14 across two of its schemes.

The fund house announced that it will pay off Rs 39.27 crore to investors of Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (FISTIP). It will also pay 138.79 crore to investors of Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (FICRF). The fund announced that the payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders by SBI MF.
After this payout, Franklin Templeton would have paid a cumulative amount to the tune of Rs 27109.34 crore. All the six schemes have paid more than 100 percent of the schemes' assets under management at the time of winding it up. While some of Franklin Templeton's exposures have defaulted on their debt obligations, several of its exposures continued to service the debt repayments and there were also securities that were sold at a profit. This has led to the cash distribution being over 100 percent.
X