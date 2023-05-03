Franklin Templeton renames its India Saving Fund to India Money Market Fund

Franklin India Saving Fund is an open ended debt scheme investing in money market instruments. The scheme is categorised as a Money Market Fund.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the change in scheme name of "Franklin India Saving Fund" to "Franklin India Money Market Fund", with effect from May 15, 2023.

Franklin India Saving Fund is an open ended debt scheme investing in money market instruments. The scheme is categorised as a Money Market Fund.

"In order to align the scheme name with category of the scheme, the name of “Franklin India Saving Fund” stands changed to “Franklin India Money Market Fund” (Scheme) with effect from May 15, 2023," an official statement from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund stated.