Franklin Templeton investors should continue with their funds, says Manoj Nagpal of Outlook Asia Capital

After market hours on Friday, Vodafone-Idea ratings by CRISIL and India Ratings slipped below investment grade putting mutual funds in a quandary. Franklin Templeton was the quickest to react, moving to segregate the exposure in 6 of their schemes.

Four AMCs had exposure of about Rs 3,300 crore to Vodafone-Idea. The regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has said that if the ratings of a particular issuer falls below investment grade, mutual funds (MFs) have the option now to side-pocket it. So, out of the four MFs that had this option, only Franklin Templeton has moved to segregate this exposure in six of their schemes. The three others are UTI, Aditya Birla and Nippon.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Financial and Manoj Nagpal, MD & CEO of Outlook Asia Capital, on Monday talked about various steps that mutual funds can adopt. Here are the edited excerpts:

What is the regulators view on this? Should it be an ethical decision or should it be a decision that is bound by regulatory laws and which of the AMCs have actually done it right?

Nagpal: If you see there are three methods to approach this entire situation. Now, all the three methods have been tried in India. First, is to put gates. Therefore, if you remember 2015 JPMorgan had put gates both purchase and redemption in the case of Amtek Auto, so nobody could purchase and redeem.

That was constructive, the entire corpus went into a status quo, which is method number one. The second method is, write down the value to the security to zero and limit the fresh purchases –- that’s what Franklin Templeton did some time back.

The third is the segregated portfolio approach which is side-pocketing. Globally side-pocketing only works for hedge funds. Mutual funds typically are not allowed to side-pocket. Hedge funds are also under a lot of scrutiny to side-pocket. So, if hedge fund tries to side-pocket, there is a lot of regulatory oversight on that.

SEBI in 2015 had shown displeasure at side-pocketing. At that point of time there were no regulations and JPMorgan had gone ahead and done side-pocketed, but the Indian regulator had kind of not really shown favour towards that approach.

Now, they are asking for it, isn’t it? SEBI has allowed it and has even directed them to do?

Nagpal: So, what has happened over the past three years (2015-2018) is an isolated incident. Now, defaults have become norm, it has become a product feature other than an unforeseen event that is happening. After a lot of debate in India, it was thought that no other country to that extent allows side-pocketing. Even China at this point of time is just exploring because they are also seeing little more defaults in their debt side, they are exploring whether to allow side-pockets or not.

However in India, I thought that was the most efficient method to protect existing investors, incoming investors and that is why side-pocketing was allowed and now SEBI is insisting on it. So, the regulator has changed track and therefore, side-pocketing is the best way to go.

How should we look at it? Are investors in other three funds losing out, therefore, is their decision unfair or inefficient, how will you judge? What will be your advice to the investors?

Azeez: I think side-pocketing is what I vote for and strongly so for 2-3 reasons. If you look at some of the AMCs, at least the fund which has the largest Vodafone-Idea is 17 percent. It was actually not 17 percent. Just a year back, the fund was Rs 5,200 crore in assets and it gradually has come to Rs 1,458 crore at the end of December.

So, the fund manager would have decided to put 6 percent but since the assets shrunk it has now become 17 percent. The long-term investors have got a dent in their portfolio because they have a paper which has been downgraded below the investment grade to the extent of 17 percent exposure.

If you don’t side-pocket, some short-term investors would take benefit of the long-term investors.

Point two, there is one disadvantage of actually side-pocketing. The only disadvantage is taxation because those units come to you for free and if one year from now Vodafone actually pays up –- that will be given as short-term capital gain so that taxation differential is the only demerit.

I think there is no logic for not doing side-pocketing. Why because? If you actually look at funds, like the same UTI funds had a DHFL exposure.

DHFL exposure was marked down to zero. So, now if actually there is some recovery the paper is still worth 30 paisa on $1 for example. If there is any recovery the guys who went out would not get anything from the recovery. So, I think it is not fair to actually have it in a pool when risks events happen -- that is point one.

Point two, I think the more important thing from an action standpoint is what is the return of the fund after all this. I think a 3-4 year investor would be in worse situations, end up making 4-5 percent in my opinion.

Today also, there is a Vodafone interest payment and I am being told that there has been credit of Rs 300 crore possible. I think especially in the Vodafone case, there has not been such a large situation of it defaulting.

It is all dependent on Supreme Court judgement. So, I think one should not panic, hold the course especially because this was one of the rated papers in the Franklin baskets, it was AA plus rated just a year-and-a-half back.

So, this again reiterates to not derive wrong conclusions that rated papers can default. People now start running towards AAA, but on the contrary, this was one of the few rated papers on the Franklin basket.

There are three things that I want to just lay on the table. One of course is that whenever there is a credit event where the possibility of a side-pocket arises there is this fear in AMCs that perhaps if they were to side-pocket it the AUM may shrink.

Second of course is that if there is any recovery in the side-pocket, it doesn’t reflect in the total returns of the main fund so you are compromising your long-term return and the third of course is that to side-pocket you have to roll back the bonus of the fund manager.

Are these some of the compulsions because of which the other three AMCs may not have side-pocketed?

Azeez: I think those are again disadvantages from the asset management company's perspective. Of course if the main funds start showing lower return every one of us know what sells it return unfortunately and trying to explain to the retail mass where advisor community will have to do so much for a little commission might not percolate down to the last mile.

What is your advice to investors now? What kind of average return should investors expect? Do you also concur with the view that there is no need to panic at the moment?

Nagpal: Each of the mutual funds has followed a different method at this point of time. So, one has to take a call in each of those funds separately. Franklin Templeton as I said has taken a completely different approach and we understand that most of the other fund houses have decided not to side-pocket at this point of time.

Some of those funds, for example Nippon and UTI, have done a further mark-down on Friday; they have marked down the security by another 15 percent. Whereas, the Birla Mutual Fund, I believe has still not done the mark-down in spite of a credit event and which may happen today.

Now, when these kind of situations happen, typically large investors have access to this information faster and they act before everybody else does, and to that extent it puts the smaller investors in jeopardy.

What I am trying to tell you is in other funds there is still a 25-30 percent exposure to Vodafone which may get further marked down and hence it is better if you are Franklin Templeton investor, you should continue as it is, whereas if you are in other funds, then you should relook at the options.

We were just discussing that technically for UTI the 24 hours within which they have to take a decision that deadline would have expired today. So, what do you think is the way forward for them, do you see them go the side-pocketing route as well?

Azeez: I think Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBIs) connotation when it says 24 hours would mean a full working day. I think it has come post market hours on Friday, I think Saturday can't be counted ideally if you go by the spirit of it; if you go by the letter, then of course 24 hours are over.

So, I am sure the other asset management company (AMCs) must be debating to side-pocket it, and I hope they actually side-pocket because an investor just needs to assume that the side-pocketed fund is nothing but a Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP).

You are used to investing in an FMP where there is no entry, no exit till the FMP matures. So, if I am an investor, if it is side-pocketed, it has not gone away. So, that is what an investor needs to remember that it has not gone away, but it has just been kept aside in a box so that recovery happens and it gets distributed.

In fact, UTI has recovered some money from the side-pocket. Altico Capital, I think, had been side-pocketed, which was 6 percent of the funds exposure, and I think a small fraction of that was recovered and also I think that is a positive sign.

So, the fund manager gets peace of mind and he/she is not worried about what is happening to the main fund and focuses on the recovery.

Of course sometimes a retail investor when he sees these shocks, he is not happy about it, but it is in the long-term benefit of the investor and I think we should encourage fund managers as long as the protection of the investor is kept in mind even if there is short term pain which is being given to the investor.

Given cases like this are becoming more frequent, should the regulator start coming out now and laying out clearly their view so that there is no confusion within AMCs and investors do not end up losing out?

Nagpal: In the current case the confusion has happening on two counts. Number one is that each of the AMCs is valuing the same security differently. Franklin Templeton valued it at zero, some others valued at 50 percent, some others valued at 30 percent.

Why can't we have a standardisation in this? It is the same security. Right?

Nagpal: About 99 percent of the cases fall under the standardisation and this is one of those exceptional cases that is where AMCs are taking a different route.

There is an anti-valuation committee, but finally the fair valuation as I always say is the onus of the mutual fund and in this point of time each of the mutual funds have taken a different approach.

Also, investors are bit confused about this part and there is a push within Association of Mutual Funds (AMFI).

The number two confusion that is arising is whether to side-pocket or not. Now, clearly at this point of time as we understand, Birla has decided not to side-pocket, UTI is thinking about it, and we have Nippon who has also decided not to side-pocket at this point of time. So, there are varying approaches to the same situation.

Does it mean one should redeem funds now if one is over exposed to these funds and hope the losses will be recovered?

Azeez: Like we started this by saying what should an investor do. First know what you own because every fund has a different Vodafone-Idea paper maybe. Like some funds most of the Franklin funds have a split of September 21 Put and Call one debt instrument and the other one is July 2020. If the larger exposure is in July 2020, it would be lesser worried, because longer the period lower the probability of recovery maybe if the business continuity becomes a question mark. Understand what is the exposure in your specific fund, understand which bond is it.

It is not very difficult to find out. Third is, should you reduce your exposure? I think in debt you should always spread your money thin enough because if rated papers can go bankrupt, AAA can go bankrupt, the only saving grace is diversification, buying 8-10 debt instruments could always be a good strategy because it is not about going wrong, it is about you went wrong with how much of our money-- that is what exposure is all about. So, that is one thing we should learn from this and have at least 7-8 funds in the portfolio.

Whenever a case like this happens, it is a credit risk fund that get maligned. If you see the list over here the credit risk fund are there, but lesser in number. Would you still recommend investors look at credit risks funds in general, I mean not these four in particular or even these four?

Nagpal: The concept of credit risk funds in the minds of investors have gone a little awry at this time. The way they were sold is that typically a credit risk funds have yield to maturity (YTMs) of 9-10 percent or maybe slightly higher even if there is a default of 1-2 percent you can still expect 7-8 percent kind of returns.

If you see most of the credit risk funds in the last three years have returns in their age of around 4-5 percent.

So people are confused why has this YTM model not worked out for not only credit risk funds but most of the other debt funds also.