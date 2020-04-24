Market Franklin Templeton fund closure: Will RBI step in to save MFs from likely redemption pressure? Updated : April 24, 2020 10:22 AM IST Of late, the RBI has actively engaged with markets to ensure liquidity in the market to nullify the impact of COVID-19 crisis. The RBI did two rounds of Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO). First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365