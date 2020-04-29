Personal Finance Franklin Templeton fund closure: 3 lessons investors can learn from the debacle Updated : April 29, 2020 09:25 PM IST The fund house maintains that in this scenario, this is the best possible way to safeguard the interest of exiting investors. The funds which have been shut are Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Ultra Short Bond Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund and Income Opportunities Fund. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365