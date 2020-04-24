Personal Finance Franklin Templeton closure: What went wrong, how it will impact investors and other questions answered Updated : April 24, 2020 02:53 PM IST In an unprecedented move, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has closed down six of its debt schemes in India. It has cited severe redemption pressure and illiquidity in the bond markets amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365