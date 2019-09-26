Business
Four lakh taxpayers to face Income Tax department’s scrutiny, says report
Updated : September 26, 2019 10:25 AM IST
Over one lakh taxpayers have already been served a notice seeking explanation on the returns filed.
The scrutiny comes as part of the I-T department's new faceless assessment scheme.
