Four lakh taxpayers to face Income Tax department’s scrutiny, says report

Nearly four lakh taxpayers will face scrutiny from the Income Tax department soon, reported Business Standard. The scrutiny, the report said, comes as part of the I-T department's new faceless assessment scheme.

Over one lakh taxpayers have already been served a notice, seeking explanation on the returns filed within 15 days, an official told BS. While the deadline of sending scrutiny letters ends on Monday, the report said some ten thousand letters were undelivered or bounced back.

The development comes after the tax department reportedly finalised computer-assisted scrutiny selection (CASS) cycle for the current fiscal and selected about 100 parameters to scrutinise returns, according to the report.

These parameters, as per the report, include ‘undisclosed foreign income and immovable properties, high-value transactions, misreporting of long-term capital gains, TDS claimed not matching with the tax forms, non-disclosure of investments made in the name of spouse, relatives, filing a defective return and tax evasion in earlier years’ among others.