Four bank holidays this week, 16 in January; check details

Banks will remain closed for four days this week on account of state-specific holidays and weekends. All private and public sector banks in Gangtok will remain closed on January 4 for celebrating Losoong. Losoong, celebrated by the Bhutia and Lepcha tribes, is the new year of Sikkim that falls on the 18th day of the 10th month of the Tibetan lunar calendar. This year, Losoong will be celebrated on January 3 in Sikkim and Mizoram, and on January 4 in Sikkim.

Additionally, banks will remain closed on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays in January. This takes the total holidays to four days this week -- January 2 (weekly off), January 3 (Losoong), January 4 (Losoong) and January 8 (second Saturday).

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a detailed list of bank holidays under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Branches of all private and public sector banks, cooperative banks, regional banks and even foreign banks remain closed on these days. Some of these banking holidays depend on region-specific festivals. A list of the bank holidays is available on the central bank’s official website.

In the month of January this year, there are 16 bank holidays , including weekly offs. Apart from regional festivals like Losoong, Bihu and Makar Sankranti, all banks across the country will remain closed on January 26 on account of Republic Day.

Here’s a look at the bank holidays in January 2022:

January 1 (Saturday): Banks in Chennai, Gangtok, Shillong, Aizwal and Imphal will remain closed on account of new year celebrations.

January 2 (Sunday): Weekly off

January 3 (Monday): Losoong celebrations to be observed in Aizwal and Gangtok.

January 4 (Tuesday): Banks in Gangtok to remain closed on account of Losoong.

January 8: Second Saturday

January 9 (Sunday): Weekly off

January 11 (Tuesday): Banks in Aizwal to observe Missionary Day.

January 12 (Wednesday): Banks in Kolkata will remain shut on account of birthday celebrations of Swami Vivekananda.

January 14 (Friday): Banks in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Imphal to remain shut on account of Makar Sankranti/Pongal.

January 15 (Saturday): Bank branches will remain closed in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Imphal and Gangtok on account of Makar Sankranti/ Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day festivities.

January 16 (Sunday): Weekly off

January 18 (Tuesday): Chennai banks will observe a holiday due to Thai Poosam

January 22: Fourth Saturday

January 23 (Sunday): Weekly off

January 26 (Wednesday): All banks across India will remain shut on account of Republic Day

January 30 (Sunday): Weekly off