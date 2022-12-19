NRIs not required to e-file Form 10F till March 2023 — How will taxpayers benefit?

Non-residents (NRs) get partial relief after CBDT extended the time to file form 10F until March 31, 2023. Read this to understand what exactly is this form and who is required to file it?

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently said that non-resident Individuals (NRIs) not having Permanent Account Number (PAN) are not mandatorily required to e-file Form 10F. They can instead do it manually. However, this relief has been granted till March 31, 2023 only and taxpayers will have to wait for future developments to know if e-filing will become mandatory post that.

“On consideration of the practical challenge being faced by non-resident (NR) taxpayers not having PAN in making compliance and with a view to mitigate genuine hardship to such taxpayers, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that certain category of Non-resident taxpayers who are not having PAN and are not required to have PAN as per relevant provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 read with Income-tax rules, 1962 are exempted from mandatory electronic filing of Form 10F till March 31, 2023," the notification read.

"For sake of clarity, it is reiterated that such category of taxpayers may make statutory compliance of filing Form 10F till March 31, 2023, in manual form as was being done prior to issuance of the DGIT (Systems) Notifications no.3 of 2022," it added.

So, what exactly is this Form 10F?

