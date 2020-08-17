Forgot your PAN? Here's how you can find it online

Permanent Account Number or PAN card, issued under the Income Tax Act, contains a unique 10-digit alphanumeric code. Apart from serving as a valid document of identity proof, it is considered as an important document for financial transactions and filing income tax returns.

Hence, losing PAN card would mean a major loss.

However, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) offers the option of getting a duplicate copy in case of theft or loss of PAN card. Online application to obtain a PAN can be made through its website. NSDL e-Gov has been entrusted by Income Tax (I-T) department for acceptance and processing of PAN applications.

In these cases, the customer needs to remember his/her PAN. Now, what happens if the user forgets it?

Well, there’s a way out to find it too.

In order to know the PAN after the card is lost, follow these steps, according to BankBazaar:

Step 1: Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

Step 2: Click on ‘Know Your PAN’

Step 3: Fill in the details asked for and ‘Submit’

Step 4: Enter the OTP sent on the mobile number

Step 5: Click on ‘Validate’. In the corresponding screen, the PAN, name, jurisdiction etc are displayed

After this, the customer can apply for duplicate PAN with these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the website onlineservices.nsdl.com

Step 2: Now, select on services and select the PAN option

Step 3: Click on apply under reprint of PAN card

Step 4: Fill the form and mention information including Permanent account number, email id, mobile number, etc. Aadhhar number can be used for auto-update of address

Step 5: Now, select the mode of submission. One can submit digitally through e-KYC and e-sign.

Step 6: Make the required payment through net banking. debit/credit card or demand draft

Step 7: A 15-digit acknowledgment number will be generated on submission. This can be used to track the status of the PAN application