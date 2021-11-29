Flurry of NFOs in 2021: Expert view on the best products

To make sense of this big flurry of NFOs this year, and talk about the good products out of the 70-odd launches, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Ashish Shanker, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

Year 2021 has been one of new fund offerings (NFOs). There were about 70 NFOs in the mutual fund world in FY22 and for the calendar year the count touched over 100.

To make sense of this big flurry of NFOs and talk about the good products out of these 70 odd launches, which investors can look to add to their portfolios, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Ashish Shanker, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

Shanker said the bulk of the NFOs have happened in the equity space and a few in the international space, which tells us what investors want. Since fixed income returns have collapsed, more investors are looking towards equity to get that extra return in their portfolios and most of the mutual funds are following that trend. Moreover, these NFOs are happening parallel to the IPO frenzy, he said.

Click here