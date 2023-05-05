Floating rate bond 2024 available at 6.97% — What are these and who can invest

Floating Rate Bond's interest rates are reset at regular intervals. Read this to understand how they work and should you invest

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced interest rate of 6.97 percent on Floating Rate Bond (FRB) 2024, for the half year starting from May 7 to November 6. The rate of interest on the FRB 2024 shall be reset at the average rate (rounded off up to two decimal places) of the implicit yields, at the cut-off prices of the last three auctions of 182-days treasury bills, held up to the period preceding the coupon reset date, which is May 07, 2023, the RBI said in a release.

"The implicit yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year, " it added.

Decoding floating rate bonds

Floating Rate Bonds are securities that do not have a fixed coupon rate. They have a variable coupon rate which is re-set at preannounced intervals. In other words, the interest rate of a floating rate bond keeps fluctuating throughout its tenure.