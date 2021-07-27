Flipkart Pay Later a big hit with users, crosses 42 million transactions

Flipkart announced that it has conducted over 42 million transactions through Flipkart Pay Later, its credit solution for customers. The e-retail giant boasts 2.8 million customers who regularly use this feature.

Flipkart Pay Later is a service offered by the Walmart-owned company that allows customers to avail credit against shopping purchases and then pay in the next 30 days without the hassle of credit cards or loans. "Small-ticket loans have grown in popularity with over almost half of first time borrowers being below 30," as per a report by TransUnion Cibil-Google.

“Flipkart Pay Later is an easy way for anyone to avoid the inconvenience during the checkout process. You can now buy your products, experience using them, and the pay for them before the 5th of the next month with zero additional charges,” the company states on its page.

The company is looking to increase its user base for Flipkart Pay Later twofold over the next six months. Flipkart will also be focusing on making its service available to different partner channels. The company hopes to cross the 100 million transactions mark by the end of the year.

Flipkart Pay Later states that it has a 70 percent adoption rate at the time of making the purchase or checkout among customers. The company also said the service has seen a 50 percent increase in the number of registered users year-over-year.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head, Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said, "The success of Flipkart Pay Later so far has shown the benefits that the construct is able to provide to millions of customers and has made us confident of its market-readiness for a much wider adoption -- both on and outside Flipkart Group’s platforms."