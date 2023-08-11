Flipkart Axis Bank credit card new rules FAQ: Higher fee waiver limit, cashback changes, more

Axis Bank has made changes to the cashback and incentive points on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, effective from August 12.

Axis Bank has lowered some cashback and incentive points on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, which will be effective from August 12, 2023. According to the bank, spending on flight and hotel payments on Flipkart, as well as spending on Myntra, will now be eligible for 1.5 percent unlimited cashback.

Here's an FAQ explaining key changes in Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards:

Currently, I receive cashback on payments made towards government services and fuel spends from Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Will I continue getting that?No. You will not receive any cashback for making payments towards government services with Merchant Category Code (MCC) 9399. Further, you will not be eligible for cashback on fuel spends.