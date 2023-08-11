Axis Bank has made changes to the cashback and incentive points on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, effective from August 12.
Live TV
Flipkart Axis Bank credit card new rules FAQ: Higher fee waiver limit, cashback changes, more
I used to get 5 percent cashback on spending towards flight and hotel payments on Flipkart and purchases on Myntra. How will it change for me?
From August 12, spending towards flight and hotel payments on Flipkart and spends on Myntra shall be eligible for 1.5 percent unlimited cashback from 5 percent cashback.
This means now your cashback will come down to 1.5 percent.
Currently, I receive cashback on payments made towards government services and fuel spends from Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Will I continue getting that?
No.
You will not receive any cashback for making payments towards government services with Merchant Category Code (MCC) 9399.
Further, you will not be eligible for cashback on fuel spends.
As of now, I was required to spend Rs 2 lakh a year to earn an annual fee waiver on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Will it continue to be the same?
No.
You will now have to spend more than Rs 3.5 lakh in a year to get an annual fee waiver for that year.
.
Is Flipkart Axis Bank credit card removing any more cashback facility?
Yes.
Axis Bank has announced that cashback will not be available on the purchase of gift cards on Flipkart, Myntra, EMI transactions, wallet loading transactions, cash advances, rent payments, jewellery purchases, insurance services, utilities, educational services, card fee payments etc.
Is Axis Bank making changes to any more of its credit cards?
Axis Bank is reportedly also revising the terms and conditions for its popular Magnus credit cards.
The lender has reduced the rewards on the card, discontinued the Tata CLiQ voucher for the newly onboarded members, and excluded certain payments from earning points, among other changes.
The same will be effective from September 1, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance
Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Bills amending GST laws tabled in Lok Sabha — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained
Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth
Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more
Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read