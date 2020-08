Fixed deposits (FDs) are considered by investors who wish to save a fixed sum for the long term. There is no cap on the money that can be invested for a fixed period. However, the amount invested cannot be withdrawn until the end of the tenure in case of FDs.

For investors looking to have liquidity access, banks offer a modified version of FDs, known as flexi deposits. These deposits combine the features of fixed deposits and saving accounts.

This makes it more convenient and flexible as the account holders can get the liquidity that they get in a savings account and get the rates of interest of fixed deposits which are higher than a savings account, according to Paisabazaar.

In a flexi deposit account, funds are 'swept-in' to an FD above a pre-determined limit. Funds not swept-in still earn a savings interest rates. If there is a debit, then funds can be automatically 'swept-out' of a previous FD to meet the needs and the remaining funds continue to earn interest.

"A flexi deposit is very convenient for individuals who have a relatively high frequency of transactions in their account to allow any excess cash to earn higher than the savings rate," says Siddharth Panjwani, Chief Strategy Officer Pickright Technologies.

However, given the automatic nature of sweep-ins and outs, the account holder does not typically have a say in setting the duration of the FD - typically 6 months to 1 year.

From a pure asset allocation standpoint, Panjwani says, if an investor is saving for a particular goal (less than say 3 years away), it would make sense to select the best option and have a ladder approach – some amount in 1 year FDs, some in 2-year FDs and the rest in 3-year FDs.

"This allows one to roll over and access higher interest rates in a rising rate environment while still locking in some portion in the current regime," Panjwani opines.

Flexi deposits, hence, should be considered for excess cash management rather than for investments.