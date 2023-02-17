Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season

What are flexi-cap funds? Why is there such a buzz around them at this moment? And key reasons why you should invest in them. All queries answered here.

Flexi-cap funds are in the news for all the right reasons. They emerged as the largest category among equity mutual funds at the end of the December quarter. Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI's) data show that they have gained approximately Rs 2.49 lakh crores of Assets Under Management (AUM). This makes it the largest equity fund category in the active equity assets under management which stood at Rs 15.41 lakh crores as of the end of December 2022.

In January 2023 too, the category witnessed a decent net inflow of Rs 1,005.62 crore.

Morningstar's graph shows how the category has surpassed other funds in the calendar year 2022:

(Source: Morningstar)

A look at best-performing funds:

Data shows that Assets Under Management (AUM) of flexi cap funds have grown about 70 percent since they were introduced in November 2020 by the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

So, what makes flexi-cap funds attractive?

They invest a minimum of 65 percent of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments. They are free to take exposure to large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks without any restrictions as they invest across market capitalisation. This underlying nature makes them a decent investment fund, experts say.

According to Archit Gupta, CEO at Clear, flexi-cap funds are a good approach as large-caps have better liquidity and stability than mid-caps and small-caps in volatile stock markets.

"These funds have a higher exposure to large-cap companies as they are well-established and offer a higher risk-adjusted return. It gives stability to the portfolio than mid-caps and small-caps, which tend to crash in a declining stock market," he said.

Also, they are dynamically managed. Flexi-cap funds invest in stocks across market capitalisation in different industries and sectors without restrictions. It helps in building a diversified portfolio for all market conditions.

They have sufficient exposure toward large-cap stocks, which protects the portfolio from volatility and enhances risk-adjusted returns than mid-cap and small-cap funds.

On top of that, they blend various investment styles to maximise investment returns. For example, the value style focuses on undervalued stocks, and the growth style focuses on growth opportunities.

