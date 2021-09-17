  • Home>
Flexi-cap funds see rush of investors; Check and compare their recent performance

By Anshul | IST (Published)
Flexi-cap mutual funds, the most recent category of equity mutual funds, have recently been attracting a lot of investment. Experts say that this is because of its flexible nature.

Flexi-cap mutual funds, the most recent category of equity mutual funds, are garnering a lot of investment and attention. For starters, the reason for huge interest obviously is because of its flexible nature.
Flexi-cap funds allow fund managers to enter into large, mid and small caps depending on the valuations and liquidity. There is no restriction of a minimum allocation, and the fund manager can choose primarily large caps.
In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, financial services company Morningstar has shared the returns for all mutual funds under flexi-cap categories — 3 years, 5 years and since inception. Investors can see the data and analyse the performance of the funds to get a better perspective.
Here are the returns of flexi-cap funds:
Returns Data as on 15th Sept 2021
India OE Flexi CapInception Date
Group/InvestmentMorningstar Rating OverallFund Size1 Year (%)3 Years (%)5 Years (%)Inception DateReturn(Annualized in %)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Reg Gr*****1,45,90,35,46,97058.9125.1722.0624-05-201321.20
PGIM India Flexi Cap Reg Gr*****20,30,63,50,00169.2625.7819.3104-03-201516.22
UTI Flexi Cap Reg Gr*****2,25,91,88,24,00567.4521.7419.1518-05-199214.11
Aditya BSL Flexi Cap Gr****1,56,76,87,20,97062.2216.7015.4327-08-199822.97
Axis Flexi Cap Reg Gr****97,83,33,77,97457.2020.0517-11-201718.95
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Reg Gr****57,30,15,21,00356.3420.4818.3416-09-200319.02
DSP Flexi Cap Fund Reg Gr****67,44,37,65,02863.7720.8617.2807-06-200714.40
Franklin India Flexi Cap Gr****99,44,47,34,90268.2115.1813.9029-09-199418.34
Kotak Flexicap Reg Gr****3,86,25,61,98,00750.9015.4715.1111-09-200915.00
SBI Flexicap Reg Gr****1,51,56,52,71,00259.1416.3515.2329-09-200513.57
Union Flexi Cap Gr****7,23,89,47,98359.3319.7215.7510-06-201112.62
Edelweiss Flexi Cap Reg Gr***8,46,64,50,02057.7516.2616.4103-02-201513.38
HSBC Flexi Cap Gr***4,17,73,71,60155.6613.2012.8028-01-200415.75
IDBI Flexi Cap Fd Rglr Gr***3,66,08,91,00058.3516.7513.7828-03-201417.99
IDFC Flexi Cap Gr***59,17,35,03,90151.8811.8711.9228-09-200517.74
JM Flexicap Gr***1,87,46,49,42464.1317.4216.2723-09-200813.49
Motilal Oswal Flexicap Reg Gr***1,22,17,41,33,01041.1710.6712.7128-04-201419.09
Navi Flexi Cap Reg Gr***2,10,55,09,36051.7515.0709-07-201815.56
HDFC Flexi Cap Gr**2,55,40,97,14,99064.2713.6713.8301-01-199518.64
L&T Flexicap Gr**29,53,08,92,01446.3712.6912.3816-05-200516.43
LIC MF Flexi Cap Gr**4,22,02,21,97343.7113.0210.9715-02-199910.04
Taurus Flexi Cap Gr*2,69,45,34,01645.308.849.5429-01-199410.30
BOI AXA Flexi Cap Fund Reg Gr1,27,23,50,03365.3629-06-202072.19
ICICI Pru Flexicap Reg Gr1,07,70,95,77,99719-07-202148.67
Mahindra Manulife FlexiCap Yj Reg Gr23-08-202117.52
Nippon India Flexi Cap Reg Gr13-08-202188.51
Shriram Flexi Cap Reg Gr66,48,60,02940.0221-09-201813.73
Tata Flexi Cap Reg Gr21,09,38,45,69145.2117.6006-09-201817.39
Benchmark 1: S&P BSE 500 India TR INR58.8916.8716.59
This data reveals that flexi-cap funds have generated consistent returns for investors. Individuals should, however, not base their judgments just by seeing this performance.
ALSO READ | SIP contribution sets new record in August; when should you start it?
They should rather analyse their horizon and risk-taking appetite before investing.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
