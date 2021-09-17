Flexi-cap funds see rush of investors; Check and compare their recent performance

Flexi-cap mutual funds, the most recent category of equity mutual funds, are garnering a lot of investment and attention. For starters, the reason for huge interest obviously is because of its flexible nature.

Flexi-cap funds allow fund managers to enter into large, mid and small caps depending on the valuations and liquidity. There is no restriction of a minimum allocation, and the fund manager can choose primarily large caps.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, financial services company Morningstar has shared the returns for all mutual funds under flexi-cap categories — 3 years, 5 years and since inception. Investors can see the data and analyse the performance of the funds to get a better perspective.

Here are the returns of flexi-cap funds:

Returns Data as on 15th Sept 2021 India OE Flexi Cap Inception Date Group/Investment Morningstar Rating Overall Fund Size 1 Year (%) 3 Years (%) 5 Years (%) Inception Date Return(Annualized in %) Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Reg Gr ***** 1,45,90,35,46,970 58.91 25.17 22.06 24-05-2013 21.20 PGIM India Flexi Cap Reg Gr ***** 20,30,63,50,001 69.26 25.78 19.31 04-03-2015 16.22 UTI Flexi Cap Reg Gr ***** 2,25,91,88,24,005 67.45 21.74 19.15 18-05-1992 14.11 Aditya BSL Flexi Cap Gr **** 1,56,76,87,20,970 62.22 16.70 15.43 27-08-1998 22.97 Axis Flexi Cap Reg Gr **** 97,83,33,77,974 57.20 20.05 17-11-2017 18.95 Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Reg Gr **** 57,30,15,21,003 56.34 20.48 18.34 16-09-2003 19.02 DSP Flexi Cap Fund Reg Gr **** 67,44,37,65,028 63.77 20.86 17.28 07-06-2007 14.40 Franklin India Flexi Cap Gr **** 99,44,47,34,902 68.21 15.18 13.90 29-09-1994 18.34 Kotak Flexicap Reg Gr **** 3,86,25,61,98,007 50.90 15.47 15.11 11-09-2009 15.00 SBI Flexicap Reg Gr **** 1,51,56,52,71,002 59.14 16.35 15.23 29-09-2005 13.57 Union Flexi Cap Gr **** 7,23,89,47,983 59.33 19.72 15.75 10-06-2011 12.62 Edelweiss Flexi Cap Reg Gr *** 8,46,64,50,020 57.75 16.26 16.41 03-02-2015 13.38 HSBC Flexi Cap Gr *** 4,17,73,71,601 55.66 13.20 12.80 28-01-2004 15.75 IDBI Flexi Cap Fd Rglr Gr *** 3,66,08,91,000 58.35 16.75 13.78 28-03-2014 17.99 IDFC Flexi Cap Gr *** 59,17,35,03,901 51.88 11.87 11.92 28-09-2005 17.74 JM Flexicap Gr *** 1,87,46,49,424 64.13 17.42 16.27 23-09-2008 13.49 Motilal Oswal Flexicap Reg Gr *** 1,22,17,41,33,010 41.17 10.67 12.71 28-04-2014 19.09 Navi Flexi Cap Reg Gr *** 2,10,55,09,360 51.75 15.07 09-07-2018 15.56 HDFC Flexi Cap Gr ** 2,55,40,97,14,990 64.27 13.67 13.83 01-01-1995 18.64 L&T Flexicap Gr ** 29,53,08,92,014 46.37 12.69 12.38 16-05-2005 16.43 LIC MF Flexi Cap Gr ** 4,22,02,21,973 43.71 13.02 10.97 15-02-1999 10.04 Taurus Flexi Cap Gr * 2,69,45,34,016 45.30 8.84 9.54 29-01-1994 10.30 BOI AXA Flexi Cap Fund Reg Gr 1,27,23,50,033 65.36 29-06-2020 72.19 ICICI Pru Flexicap Reg Gr 1,07,70,95,77,997 19-07-2021 48.67 Mahindra Manulife FlexiCap Yj Reg Gr 23-08-2021 17.52 Nippon India Flexi Cap Reg Gr 13-08-2021 88.51 Shriram Flexi Cap Reg Gr 66,48,60,029 40.02 21-09-2018 13.73 Tata Flexi Cap Reg Gr 21,09,38,45,691 45.21 17.60 06-09-2018 17.39 Benchmark 1: S&P BSE 500 India TR INR 58.89 16.87 16.59

This data reveals that flexi-cap funds have generated consistent returns for investors. Individuals should, however, not base their judgments just by seeing this performance.

They should rather analyse their horizon and risk-taking appetite before investing.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.