Flexi-cap funds see rush of investors; Check and compare their recent performance

Flexi-cap mutual funds, the most recent category of equity mutual funds, are garnering a lot of investment and attention. For starters, the reason for huge interest obviously is because of its flexible nature.
Flexi-cap funds allow fund managers to enter into large, mid and small caps depending on the valuations and liquidity. There is no restriction of a minimum allocation, and the fund manager can choose primarily large caps.
In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, financial services company Morningstar has shared the returns for all mutual funds under flexi-cap categories — 3 years, 5 years and since inception. Investors can see the data and analyse the performance of the funds to get a better perspective.
Here are the returns of flexi-cap funds:
|Returns Data as on 15th Sept 2021
|India OE Flexi Cap
|Inception Date
|Group/Investment
|Morningstar Rating Overall
|Fund Size
|1 Year (%)
|3 Years (%)
|5 Years (%)
|Inception Date
|Return(Annualized in %)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|*****
|1,45,90,35,46,970
|58.91
|25.17
|22.06
|24-05-2013
|21.20
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|*****
|20,30,63,50,001
|69.26
|25.78
|19.31
|04-03-2015
|16.22
|UTI Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|*****
|2,25,91,88,24,005
|67.45
|21.74
|19.15
|18-05-1992
|14.11
|Aditya BSL Flexi Cap Gr
|****
|1,56,76,87,20,970
|62.22
|16.70
|15.43
|27-08-1998
|22.97
|Axis Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|****
|97,83,33,77,974
|57.20
|20.05
|17-11-2017
|18.95
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|****
|57,30,15,21,003
|56.34
|20.48
|18.34
|16-09-2003
|19.02
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund Reg Gr
|****
|67,44,37,65,028
|63.77
|20.86
|17.28
|07-06-2007
|14.40
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Gr
|****
|99,44,47,34,902
|68.21
|15.18
|13.90
|29-09-1994
|18.34
|Kotak Flexicap Reg Gr
|****
|3,86,25,61,98,007
|50.90
|15.47
|15.11
|11-09-2009
|15.00
|SBI Flexicap Reg Gr
|****
|1,51,56,52,71,002
|59.14
|16.35
|15.23
|29-09-2005
|13.57
|Union Flexi Cap Gr
|****
|7,23,89,47,983
|59.33
|19.72
|15.75
|10-06-2011
|12.62
|Edelweiss Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|***
|8,46,64,50,020
|57.75
|16.26
|16.41
|03-02-2015
|13.38
|HSBC Flexi Cap Gr
|***
|4,17,73,71,601
|55.66
|13.20
|12.80
|28-01-2004
|15.75
|IDBI Flexi Cap Fd Rglr Gr
|***
|3,66,08,91,000
|58.35
|16.75
|13.78
|28-03-2014
|17.99
|IDFC Flexi Cap Gr
|***
|59,17,35,03,901
|51.88
|11.87
|11.92
|28-09-2005
|17.74
|JM Flexicap Gr
|***
|1,87,46,49,424
|64.13
|17.42
|16.27
|23-09-2008
|13.49
|Motilal Oswal Flexicap Reg Gr
|***
|1,22,17,41,33,010
|41.17
|10.67
|12.71
|28-04-2014
|19.09
|Navi Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|***
|2,10,55,09,360
|51.75
|15.07
|09-07-2018
|15.56
|HDFC Flexi Cap Gr
|**
|2,55,40,97,14,990
|64.27
|13.67
|13.83
|01-01-1995
|18.64
|L&T Flexicap Gr
|**
|29,53,08,92,014
|46.37
|12.69
|12.38
|16-05-2005
|16.43
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Gr
|**
|4,22,02,21,973
|43.71
|13.02
|10.97
|15-02-1999
|10.04
|Taurus Flexi Cap Gr
|*
|2,69,45,34,016
|45.30
|8.84
|9.54
|29-01-1994
|10.30
|BOI AXA Flexi Cap Fund Reg Gr
|1,27,23,50,033
|65.36
|29-06-2020
|72.19
|ICICI Pru Flexicap Reg Gr
|1,07,70,95,77,997
|19-07-2021
|48.67
|Mahindra Manulife FlexiCap Yj Reg Gr
|23-08-2021
|17.52
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|13-08-2021
|88.51
|Shriram Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|66,48,60,029
|40.02
|21-09-2018
|13.73
|Tata Flexi Cap Reg Gr
|21,09,38,45,691
|45.21
|17.60
|06-09-2018
|17.39
|Benchmark 1: S&P BSE 500 India TR INR
|58.89
|16.87
|16.59
This data reveals that flexi-cap funds have generated consistent returns for investors. Individuals should, however, not base their judgments just by seeing this performance.
They should rather analyse their horizon and risk-taking appetite before investing.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.