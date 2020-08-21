  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Fixed deposit vs recurring deposit: Find out which offers better returns?

Updated : August 21, 2020 03:28 PM IST

Fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits (RDs) are popular investment options in the country.
Both these investments are considered by risk-averse investors who prefer investing a fixed amount to get returns at a fixed rate.
Fixed deposit vs recurring deposit: Find out which offers better returns?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by banks, energy stocks; up 1.5% for the week

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by banks, energy stocks; up 1.5% for the week

PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trillion over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's

PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trillion over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's

Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement