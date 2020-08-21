Personal Finance Fixed deposit vs recurring deposit: Find out which offers better returns? Updated : August 21, 2020 03:28 PM IST Fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits (RDs) are popular investment options in the country. Both these investments are considered by risk-averse investors who prefer investing a fixed amount to get returns at a fixed rate. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply