Fixed deposit rates may remain steady — but repo rate not the only reason

Fixed deposits are among the most popular deposit schemes for Indian consumers. However, they may not remain very attractive for too long, repo rate status quo or no. FDs at smaller banks may be a different story though. Here's the bigger picture.

The repo rate has seen a continuous stream of hikes since May 22, resulting in a corresponding rise in fixed deposit (FD) rates. However, RBI hit a pause button in April. With inflation under control, it is reasonable to anticipate a status quo in Thursday (June 8) monetary policy as well. A pause in repo rates hikes would likely maintain or even slightly decrease FD rates due to two factors currently at play.

First, banks are experiencing a surplus of liquidity as a result of submission of Rs 2,000 notes, with a deadline for exchange and deposit set by September 30, 2023 by general public.

"This influx of funds should lead to a modest decline in fixed deposit rates," said Akhil Bhardwaj, Senior Partner at Alpha Capital while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

"Secondly, there is a lack of credit offtake, meaning that loans are not being disbursed as anticipated due to higher rates. In such a scenario, banks have limited incentive to attract depositors with high fixed deposit rates because they are not earning good net margins. As a result, they may choose to reduce these rates to encourage credit growth," he said.

Hence, the overall direction of policy is likely to be focused on stimulating the credit market and expanding the economy. By maintaining the pause in repo rate and possibly even reducing fixed deposit rates, Bhardwaj said, RBI aims to encourage credit growth, which are essential for economic growth.

This strategy aligns with the goal of boosting the credit market and facilitating a robust expansion of the economy.

While these may be the major considerations, much would also depend on the RBI’s approach towards liquidity.

"As surplus liquidity in the banking system can have inflationary effects, a proactive approach from the RBI for reducing the system liquidity cannot be ruled out. Thus, if the system liquidity continues to remain in surplus, bigger banks having adequate deposit mobilisation to fund their credit growth may stop increasing their FD rates. However, banks having more aggressive targets for their credit growth or those having relatively smaller deposit bases may resort to FD rate hikes to achieve their credit growth target," Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder and CEO at Paisabazaar told CNBC-TV18.com.

So, what should depositors do?

Depositors can start booking FDs offering higher yields, especially if those are offered for longer tenures, Kukreja said.

"Currently, many small finance banks and some private sector banks are offering FD yields of 8 percent and above. These banks have also been classified as scheduled banks by the RBI, which covers each depositor of these banks under the deposit insurance programme, for cumulative deposits (including fixed deposits, recurring deposit, current account and savings account) of up to Rs 5 lakh," he told CNBC-TV18.com.

Here's a look at current FD rates of key banks:

Banks For General Citizens (p.a.) For Senior Citizens (p.a) RBL Bank 3.50% to 7.80% 4.00% to 8.30% IDFC First Bank 3.50% to 7.75% 4.00% to 8.25% KVB Bank 4.00% to 7.50% 5.90% to 8.00% Canara Bank 4.00% to 7.25% 4.00% to 7.75% Punjab National Bank 3.50% to 7.25% 4.00% to 7.75% Bank of Baroda 3.00% to 7.25% 3.50% to 7.75% Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.75% to 7.20% 3.25% to 7.70% Axis Bank 3.50% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.85% HDFC Bank 3.00% to 7.25% 3.50% to 7.75% State Bank of India 3.00% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.60% ICICI Bank 3.00% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.60% IDBI Bank 3.00% to 6.75% 3.50% to 7.25%

(Source: Bankbazaar)