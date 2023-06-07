Fixed deposit rates may remain steady — but repo rate not the only reason

Fixed deposits are among the most popular deposit schemes for Indian consumers. However, they may not remain very attractive for too long, repo rate status quo or no. FDs at smaller banks may be a different story though. Here's the bigger picture.

The repo rate has seen a continuous stream of hikes since May 22, resulting in a corresponding rise in fixed deposit (FD) rates. However, RBI hit a pause button in April. With inflation under control, it is reasonable to anticipate a status quo in Thursday (June 8) monetary policy as well. A pause in repo rates hikes would likely maintain or even slightly decrease FD rates due to two factors currently at play.

First, banks are experiencing a surplus of liquidity as a result of submission of Rs 2,000 notes, with a deadline for exchange and deposit set by September 30, 2023 by general public.

"This influx of funds should lead to a modest decline in fixed deposit rates," said Akhil Bhardwaj, Senior Partner at Alpha Capital while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.