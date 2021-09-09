Fixed deposit interest rates: How returns offered by key lenders vary?

A fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument that offers a guaranteed return. Customers can invest money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. FDs are offered by commercial banks, small finance banks as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Banks usually pay a higher rate of interest to senior citizens compared to the general public on fixed deposit accounts . For example, the country's largest lender, SBI, pays interest at the rates of 3.4-6.2 percent to senior citizens and 2.9-5.4 percent to others on these fixed deposits.

Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks - SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank - on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

State Bank of India (SBI) offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Rates For Public (%) Revised Rates for Senior Citizens (%) 7 days to 45 days 2.9 3.4 46 days to 179 days 3.9 4.4 180 days to 210 days 4.4 4.9 211 days to less than 1 year 4.4 4.9 1 year to less than 2 year 5 5.5 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1 5.6 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3 5.8 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4 6.2

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

ICICI Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Rates for general public Rates for senior citizens 7 days to 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 days to 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 days to 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 46 days to 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 61 days to 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days to 120 days 3.50% 4.00% 121 days to 150 days 3.50% 4.00% 151 days to 184 days 3.50% 4.00% 185 days to 210 days 4.40% 4.90% 211 days to 270 days 4.40% 4.90%

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

HDFC Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.40% 4.90% 9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.40% 4.90% 1 Year 4.90% 5.40% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.90% 5.40% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15% 5.65% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30% 5.80% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50% 6.25%*

