Fixed deposit interest rates: How returns offered by key lenders vary?

A fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument that offers a guaranteed return. Customers can invest money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. FDs are offered by commercial banks, small finance banks as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
Banks usually pay a higher rate of interest to senior citizens compared to the general public on fixed deposit accounts. For example, the country's largest lender, SBI, pays interest at the rates of 3.4-6.2 percent to senior citizens and 2.9-5.4 percent to others on these fixed deposits.
Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks - SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank - on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:
SBI Fixed Deposit Rates
State Bank of India (SBI) offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
|Tenors
|Rates For Public (%)
|Revised Rates for Senior Citizens (%)
|7 days to 45 days
|2.9
|3.4
|46 days to 179 days
|3.9
|4.4
|180 days to 210 days
|4.4
|4.9
|211 days to less than 1 year
|4.4
|4.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|5
|5.5
|2 years to less than 3 years
|5.1
|5.6
|3 years to less than 5 years
|5.3
|5.8
|5 years and up to 10 years
|5.4
|6.2
(Source: SBI website)
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
ICICI Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
|Tenors
|Rates for general public
|Rates for senior citizens
|7 days to 14 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|15 days to 29 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|30 days to 45 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|46 days to 60 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|61 days to 90 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|91 days to 120 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|121 days to 150 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|151 days to 184 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|185 days to 210 days
|4.40%
|4.90%
|211 days to 270 days
|4.40%
|4.90%
(Source: ICICI Bank website)
HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
HDFC Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
|Tenors
|Rates for public
|Rates for senior citizens
|7 - 14 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|15 - 29 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|30 - 45 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|46 - 60 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|61 - 90 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|91 days - 6 months
|3.50%
|4.00%
|6 months 1 days - 9 months
|4.40%
|4.90%
|9 months 1 day < 1 Year
|4.40%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.90%
|5.40%
|1 year 1 day - 2 years
|4.90%
|5.40%
|2 years 1 day - 3 years
|5.15%
|5.65%
|3 year 1 day- 5 years
|5.30%
|5.80%
|5 years 1 day - 10 years
|5.50%
|6.25%*
(Source: HDFC Bank website)
