FDs on bulk deposits: Here are interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently hiked the interest rates on domestic bulk term/fixed deposits (FDs) by 0.1 percent. Bulk deposit refers to the deposit of Rs 2 crore and above. However, there has been no change in FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.

Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) — on fixed deposits (FDs) above Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

State Bank of India (SBI) offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Rates for general public Rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 3% 3.5% 46 days to 179 days 3% 3.5% 180 days to 210 days 3.1% 3.6% 211 days to less than 1 year 3.1% 3.6% 1 year to less than 2 years 3.1% 3.6% 2 years to less than 3 years 3.1% 3.6% 3 years to less than 5 years 3.1% 3.6% 5 years and upto 10 years 3.1% 3.6%

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

HDFC Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits above Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Interest rates for public Interest rates for senior citizens 7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 2.75% 3.25% 46 - 60 days 2.75% 3.25% 61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 3.00% 3.50% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 3.50% 4.00% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 3.65% 4.15% 1 Year 3.75% 4.25% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 3.75% 4.25% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 4.40% 4.90% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 4.40% 4.90% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 4.40% 5.15%*

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

ICICI Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits above Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 days to 14 days 2.50% 2.50% 15 days to 29 days 2.50% 2.50% 30 days to 45 days 2.75% 2.75% 46 days to 60 days 2.75% 2.75% 61 days to 90 days 3.00% 3.00% 91 days to 120 days 3.25% 3.25% 121 days to 150 days 3.25% 3.25% 151 days to 184 days 3.25% 3.25% 185 days to 210 days 3.50% 3.50% 211 days to 270 days 3.50% 3.50% 271 days to 289 days 3.65% 3.65% 290 days to less than 1 year 3.65% 3.65% 1 year to 389 days 4.00% 4.00% 390 days to < 15 months 4.00% 4.00% 15 months to < 18 months 4.10% 4.10% 18 months to 2 years 4.25% 4.25% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 4.50% 4.50% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 4.60% 4.60% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 4.60% 4.60%

The key thing to note here is that interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time.