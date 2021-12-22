0

FDs on bulk deposits: Here are interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

By Anshul  | IST (Published)
Fixed deposit interest rates: How FD rates compare between the three major banks — State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank — on fixed deposits (FDs) above Rs 2 crore on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Check our tables for ready reference

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently hiked the interest rates on domestic bulk term/fixed deposits (FDs) by 0.1 percent. Bulk deposit refers to the deposit of Rs 2 crore and above. However, there has been no change in FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.
Meanwhile, private sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank revised their bulk deposit rates a while back.
Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) — on fixed deposits (FDs) above Rs 2 crore:
SBI Fixed Deposit Rates
State Bank of India (SBI) offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
TenorsRates for general publicRates for senior citizens
7 days to 45 days3%3.5%
46 days to 179 days3%3.5%
180 days to 210 days3.1%3.6%
211 days to less than 1 year3.1%3.6%
1 year to less than 2 years3.1%3.6%
2 years to less than 3 years3.1%3.6%
3 years to less than 5 years3.1%3.6%
5 years and upto 10 years3.1%3.6%
HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
HDFC Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits above Rs 2 crore:
TenorsInterest rates for publicInterest rates for senior citizens
7 - 14 days2.50%3.00%
15 - 29 days2.50%3.00%
30 - 45 days2.75%3.25%
46 - 60 days2.75%3.25%
61 - 90 days3.00%3.50%
91 days - 6 months3.00%3.50%
6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths3.50%4.00%
9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year3.65%4.15%
1 Year3.75%4.25%
1 year 1 day - 2 years3.75%4.25%
2 years 1 day - 3 years4.40%4.90%
3 year 1 day- 5 years4.40%4.90%
5 years 1 day - 10 years4.40%5.15%*
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
ICICI Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits above Rs 2 crore:
TenorsRates for publicRates for senior citizens
7 days to 14 days2.50%2.50%
15 days to 29 days2.50%2.50%
30 days to 45 days2.75%2.75%
46 days to 60 days2.75%2.75%
61 days to 90 days3.00%3.00%
91 days to 120 days3.25%3.25%
121 days to 150 days3.25%3.25%
151 days to 184 days3.25%3.25%
185 days to 210 days3.50%3.50%
211 days to 270 days3.50%3.50%
271 days to 289 days3.65%3.65%
290 days to less than 1 year3.65%3.65%
1 year to 389 days4.00%4.00%
390 days to < 15 months4.00%4.00%
15 months to < 18 months4.10%4.10%
18 months to 2 years4.25%4.25%
2 years 1 day to 3 years4.50%4.50%
3 years 1 day to 5 years4.60%4.60%
5 years 1 day to 10 years4.60%4.60%
The key thing to note here is that interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time.
Fixed deposit is a fixed income instrument that provides guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. According to experts, it is one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free.
