FDs on bulk deposits: Here are interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently hiked the interest rates on domestic bulk term/fixed deposits (FDs) by 0.1 percent. Bulk deposit refers to the deposit of Rs 2 crore and above. However, there has been no change in FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.
Meanwhile, private sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank revised their bulk deposit rates a while back.
Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) — on fixed deposits (FDs) above Rs 2 crore:
SBI Fixed Deposit Rates
State Bank of India (SBI) offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
|Tenors
|Rates for general public
|Rates for senior citizens
|7 days to 45 days
|3%
|3.5%
|46 days to 179 days
|3%
|3.5%
|180 days to 210 days
|3.1%
|3.6%
|211 days to less than 1 year
|3.1%
|3.6%
|1 year to less than 2 years
|3.1%
|3.6%
|2 years to less than 3 years
|3.1%
|3.6%
|3 years to less than 5 years
|3.1%
|3.6%
|5 years and upto 10 years
|3.1%
|3.6%
HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
HDFC Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits above Rs 2 crore:
|Tenors
|Interest rates for public
|Interest rates for senior citizens
|7 - 14 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|15 - 29 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|30 - 45 days
|2.75%
|3.25%
|46 - 60 days
|2.75%
|3.25%
|61 - 90 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|91 days - 6 months
|3.00%
|3.50%
|6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths
|3.50%
|4.00%
|9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year
|3.65%
|4.15%
|1 Year
|3.75%
|4.25%
|1 year 1 day - 2 years
|3.75%
|4.25%
|2 years 1 day - 3 years
|4.40%
|4.90%
|3 year 1 day- 5 years
|4.40%
|4.90%
|5 years 1 day - 10 years
|4.40%
|5.15%*
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
ICICI Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits above Rs 2 crore:
|Tenors
|Rates for public
|Rates for senior citizens
|7 days to 14 days
|2.50%
|2.50%
|15 days to 29 days
|2.50%
|2.50%
|30 days to 45 days
|2.75%
|2.75%
|46 days to 60 days
|2.75%
|2.75%
|61 days to 90 days
|3.00%
|3.00%
|91 days to 120 days
|3.25%
|3.25%
|121 days to 150 days
|3.25%
|3.25%
|151 days to 184 days
|3.25%
|3.25%
|185 days to 210 days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|211 days to 270 days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|271 days to 289 days
|3.65%
|3.65%
|290 days to less than 1 year
|3.65%
|3.65%
|1 year to 389 days
|4.00%
|4.00%
|390 days to < 15 months
|4.00%
|4.00%
|15 months to < 18 months
|4.10%
|4.10%
|18 months to 2 years
|4.25%
|4.25%
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|4.50%
|4.50%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|4.60%
|4.60%
|5 years 1 day to 10 years
|4.60%
|4.60%
The key thing to note here is that interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time.
Fixed deposit is a fixed income instrument that provides guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. According to experts, it is one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free.