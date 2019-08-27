Five ways to play safe with your CIBIL score while applying for a loan
Updated : August 27, 2019 08:19 PM IST
Making consistently delayed payments or defaulting on monthly repayments can severely hamper your chances of getting approved by lenders.
Keep a close watch on how much credit youâ€™re using up on your credit card, and your total monthly obligations as a percentage of your income.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more