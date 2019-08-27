Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Five ways to play safe with your CIBIL score while applying for a loan

Updated : August 27, 2019 08:19 PM IST

Making consistently delayed payments or defaulting on monthly repayments can severely hamper your chances of getting approved by lenders.
Keep a close watch on how much credit youâ€™re using up on your credit card, and your total monthly obligations as a percentage of your income.
Five ways to play safe with your CIBIL score while applying for a loan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

What does RBI's Rs 1.76 lakh crore transfer mean to economy?

What does RBI's Rs 1.76 lakh crore transfer mean to economy?

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

India likely to report weakest Q1 GDP growth in five years

India likely to report weakest Q1 GDP growth in five years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV