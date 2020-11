Authored by Sanjay Tiwari

The key reason for investing in any financial product is to ensure good returns. As investors, you would want to put your money in products that not only yield high returns but also match your risk appetite and investment horizon. If this sounds like you, you may want to explore unit-linked insurance plans, popularly known as Ulips.

Ulips offer a number of benefits which make them a very attractive investment avenue, but what stands out is the tax benefit that comes with investing in these products.

Since Ulips come with a five-year lock in, it gives your money enough time to reap higher returns. If you’re still contemplating investing in Ulips, here are five reasons that should push you to take the plunge:

Various flexibilities

From premium payment to fund selection, investing in Ulips comes with a host of flexibilities. If you have a large sum of money in hand, you could go for a single-premium Ulip. However, if you are looking to invest over a period of time, you also have the option of paying regular premiums.

Regular premium Ulips allow you to pay the premium on an annual or monthly basis. If something like a bonus at work is leaving you with extra cash in hand, Ulips also offer the top-up option. Through top-ups, you can invest over and above your existing premiums. By doing this you will be able to build a larger corpus when the policy matures.

You also get the option to pick the fund in line with your risk appetite and expectation in terms of returns. You can choose from a range of equity, balanced or debt fund options. Further, Ulips give you the option to manage your investment by switching between funds based on your financial goals and life stage. Also, some of the new-age Ulips offer investment strategies where the insurer manages your investment based on various criteria such as your age, goals and so on.

Dual benefits

Ulips are the only financial products that give you an option to simultaneously invest as well as insure your life. This means if you choose to invest in Ulips, you will not have to look for another product for your insurance needs. You can choose your sum assured at the time of policy purchase.

Sum assured is the fixed amount which your nominee will receive in the event of your death.

Some Ulips such as Exide Life Wealth Maxima, allow policyholders to increase the sum assured during the policy tenure, to ensure the protection cover is in line with the policyholder’s evolving needs.

Meet long-term goals

Ulips help you save systematically to meet your long-term goals such as buying a house, retirement, child’s education or marriage. In line with this, we recently launched the Exide Life Smart Pension Plan which is a Ulip-based product that can help investors accumulate a large retirement corpus.

With Ulips, since you’re investing regularly, your money gets compounded and helps you with higher returns. It’s advisable to invest in Ulips over fixed instruments such as bank FDs, especially in a falling interest rate scenario. Having said that, it’s important to know that discontinuation of premium payment or policy surrender before the lock-in period may not fetch the expected returns.

Tax Benefits

Premiums you pay towards Ulips are eligible for tax benefits just like most other insurance policies under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. What’s more - the amount at the time of maturity is tax-exempt under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act. Ulips also offer the added advantage of tax-free switches between equity and debt funds based on the policy terms and conditions.

Withdrawal facility

You have the option to withdraw your investment partially if the need arises which means you don’t have to borrow money or look at liquidating your assets in case there is a gap in your cash flows. Once the five-year lock-in period is completed, the partial withdrawal feature can come to your rescue during emergencies or in case of any unforeseen expenditure.

With these features, Ulips are among the most attractive financial products available in the market. Since these products invest your money in the markets, it’s advisable to understand the product structure, charges and the impact of market volatility on your investment corpus.

With various customer-centric regulatory changes over the years, Ulips make for a great low-cost investment option.