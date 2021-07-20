Five factors to consider before availing gold loan

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on household earnings during the past few months, especially for those in the middle and lower-income brackets. As a result of a growing cash constraint and unexpected medical expenditures, the demand for gold loans has surged in the last fiscal with more individuals choosing it over personal loans.

These loans are secured in nature and individuals can pledge gold articles as collateral or security which should be between 18-24 carats. For the same, the borrowers can contact any bank or Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

Here are the key factors to consider while availing gold loan:

Rate per gram

According to Ankur Gupta, Founder and CEO, Ruptok Fintech Pvt. Ltd, the foremost factor to consider before applying for a gold loan is to look for a scheme that provides the highest funding (rate per gram).

“Most banks usually provide 60 percent of the gold loan price while newer fintech players and NBFCs provide up to 75 percent funding to the customer. The borrower must fully research on the same to decide the kind of services and funding that they require before applying for a gold loan,” Gupta says.

Interest Rate

Secondly, like in other forms of credit, Gupta added that the interest rate offered by the NBFC/bank is a crucial deciding factor for borrowers.

“Interest rates for gold loans too, usually depend on the payment scheme chosen by the customer. For example, if the borrower agrees to a jumping rate interest scheme, the starting interest rate may be lower than others,” he explains.

Customer Support Mechanism

While looking for a bank/fintech platform to avail a gold loan, borrowers must also consider the customer support mechanism being offered.

"Today, most players offer customers chats/calls with customer executives on a real-time basis. Besides this, the borrower needs to receive reminders on interest payments via emails, SMS, Whatsapp reminders, etc," Gupta tells.

Fast disbursement

As per Gupta, another factor to consider is the ease and speed at which the loan will be disbursed.

“Documentation, KYC, valuation, and other activities consume time and sometimes delay loan disbursement. Today in most banks, valuation specialists are to be summoned on prior appointments which might make the process longer. New-age fintech startups eliminate this problem by using techniques such as e-KYC, e-documentation, and doorstep valuation, resulting in immediate disbursement,” he mentions.

Repayment

Another key consideration before buying any loan, according to Gupta, is to check for the repayment and prepayment options. Borrowers can opt for regular EMIs, bullet payments, partial payments, and overdraft accounts among other options.

For prepayment, it varies from bank to bank. Therefore, one must check with the lender on the additional charges they will apply post-completing loan sanction.

