Finance Five cricketing parallels to understand multi asset funds better Updated : October 24, 2020 04:24 PM IST Making drastic changes in asset allocation based on recent performance may prove costly. Your asset classes should have a low correlation with each other. In investing, choosing across the spectrum of asset classes, in different proportions, helps create a good portfolio. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.