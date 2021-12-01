Fintech credit cards: Here’s a look at pros and cons

As the Indian mindset towards credit cards changes from being a debt trap instrument to one that can be used for daily expenditure, a number of new age banks and fintechs are disrupting the banking space by offering innovative products like virtual credit cards.
In the past few years, fintechs have collaborated with banks in the credit card issuance space to launch products in the untapped markets.
Apart from co-branded cards, fintechs are offering credit cards to individuals and corporates.
HDFC NetSafe, SBI Virtual Credit Card, Kotak Mahindra Bank Netc@rd, ICICI Bank Virtual Credit Card and Axis Bank’s Purchase Control Virtual Card, Oxigen Wallet Virtual Card and FreeCharge Go MasterCard offer digital credit cards in India.
While all fintechs attract customers through their digital offerings, here’s a look at the pros and cons of a fintech credit card:
The pros
And the cons