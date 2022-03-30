FinPlan: Axis Direct launches new financial planning tool for investors; details here

Axis Direct, the online brand of Axis Securities, has launched a financial planning and wealth building platform for investors. FinPlan will simplify financial planning for investors to make informed investment decisions best suited to their short- and long-term goals. Customers of Axis Securities will get suggestions on investments based on their current risk profile, financial status, and life goals.

The FinPlan platform will come with a dashboard where customers can get information on all investments and liabilities, along with a single snapshot of their financial position.

The tool will guide investors in their journey by closely monitoring their investments through three powerful offerings within the platform: the Portfolio Doctor, Wealth Builder, and Tax Planner.

The Portfolio Doctor provides a monthly analysis of a customer’s investments and tracks all of their mutual investments, measures the credit quality of funds, identifies the laggards, and removes non-performing funds.

The Wealth Builder is a technology-driven tool that will take stock of an investor’s financial status and suggest the required growth avenues for building wealth.

The Tax Planner is a simple tool designed to maximise tax savings for investors. This instrument will analyse investor’s current investment situation and guide them to stay on top of tax obligations. Tax planning will optimise their spending habits by scientifically examining their investments, expenses, and liabilities, and then make it easier for investors to file returns at the end of the financial year.