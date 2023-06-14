Why are finfluencers under the scanner now and how reliable are they

By Anshul

A financial influencer or 'finfluencer', is a person who gives information and advice to investors on financial topics — usually on stock market trading, personal investments like mutual funds and insurance —primarily on various social media platforms. However, recently there have been growing concerns over them with SEBI stepping in and the FM offering a word of caution.

Finfluencers have become a vital part of the personal finance ecosystem, playing a significant role in raising awareness and disseminating financial advice. While their widespread reach and loyal following facilitate distribution, concerns arise regarding the quality and reliability of the recommendations provided at scale, especially after the recent P.R. Sundar saga. Notably, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 25 penalised and barred P.R. Sundar from trading for a year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms. In a case that dates back to 2022, Sundar, his company Mansun Consulting, and co-promoter of the company Mangayarkarasi Sundar, have settled with the SEBI complaints alleging they were providing investment advisory services without the requisite registration from the regulator.

Finfluencers under scanner