Fincare Small Finance Bank ties with Mastercard to introduce debit card

Fincare Small Finance Bank on Monday announced its collaboration with Mastercard to launch an all-new debit card with offers for its customers. The collaboration will strengthen the digital-first small finance bank’s ability to provide comprehensive financial products and solutions to its customers, including seamless and secure digital payments, the bank said.

The new Mastercard debit card is designed to make digital transactions safer and more convenient for cardholders, it said.

Some of the key benefits include:

Global Acceptance: The card will allow its users to transact at innumerable locations around the world.

Enhanced Security: Each time the cardholder transacts using Mastercard’s secured payment network, across channels: ecommerce, point-of-sale terminals thereby ensuring frictionless and safe transaction flow.

Personalized Assistance: Cardholders will get round-the-clock customer support.

“This collaboration exemplifies a seamless blend of technology, convenience and value. We are confident that this new card will become an indispensable aspect of our customers’ daily financial activities, providing them greater ease and confidence while making digital transactions,” said Rajeev Yadav, MD and CEO at Fincare Small Finance Bank.

“With benefits like global acceptance, a generous rewards program, and enhanced security, the new card proposition enables customers to explore the world of priceless experiences across domestic and international destinations, with benefits spanning travel, dining, shopping and more,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard.

Fincare Small Finance Bank has a network of 1,231 outlets spread across 19 states and three union territories, covering 338 districts and 57,186 villages. The bank serves over 42 lakh customers and has a workforce of over 14,000 employees.