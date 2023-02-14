Fincare Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates — senior citizens can earn up to 8.71%

With the revised rates, Fincare FD customers can earn up to 8.11 percent on their savings, and senior citizens can earn up to 8.71 percent with a minimum deposit of Rs. 5000.

Fincare Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said that it has increased its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. With the revised rates, Fincare FD customers can earn up to 8.11 percent on their savings, and senior citizens can earn up to 8.71 percent with a minimum deposit of Rs 5,000.

"Fincare Small Finance Bank is delighted to announce an increase in its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates, effective 13-Feb-2023. This move is aimed at offering customers a boost to their savings portfolio, " said a bank statement.

Customers can visit a Fincare Small Finance Bank branch or log in to internet banking or mobile app to avail the increased FD rates. A trained representative is available to guide customers and help them make informed decisions about their saving and investment choices, the bank said.

Commenting on the same, Ashish Misra, Chief Operating Officer, Retail Banking said, "We are committed to providing our customers with top-notch financial offerings that meet their long- term savings and investing needs. Our increased FD rates are just one of the many ways we are working to provide them with superior banking needs and customer experience they deserve."

Fincare Small Finance bank, which offers a wide range of products, including current and savings account, loan against gold, loan against property, in addition to competitive interest rates on fixed and recurring deposits, said, "With the increased FD rates, Fincare Small Finance Bank continues to uphold its commitment to providing access to superior banking and customer-centric solutions."

"Transactions supported by the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) are another service provided by the bank. The bank plans to meet the financial needs of a wide range of clientele offering a ‘Smart’ banking experience. As of 31st March 2022, the bank serves 32+ Lakh customers in 19 States/UT and has a workforce of 12,000+," the statement added.

