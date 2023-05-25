Fincare Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates, senior citizens can earn up to 9.11%

Fincare Small Finance Bank (FSFB) has revised its FD interest rates for senior citizens and others.

Fincare Small Finance Bank on Thursday hiked interest rates on fixed deposit (FD). With this, general public can earn up to 8.51 percent on their FD, while senior citizens can get up to 9.11 percent rate, the lender said in a statement. The same is applicable on minimum deposit of Rs 5,000 and a tenor of 1,000 days.

Here are the revised FD rates offered by the bank: