Fincare Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates, senior citizens can earn up to 9.11%

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 4:34:52 PM IST (Published)

Fincare Small Finance Bank (FSFB) has revised its FD interest rates for senior citizens and others.

Fincare Small Finance Bank on Thursday hiked interest rates on fixed deposit (FD). With this, general public can earn up to 8.51 percent on their FD, while senior citizens can get up to 9.11 percent rate, the lender said in a statement. The same is applicable on minimum deposit of Rs 5,000 and a tenor of 1,000 days.

Here are the revised FD rates offered by the bank:
TenureInterest Rates (% p.a.)
General PublicSenior Citizens
7 days to 45 days3.003.60
46 days to 90 days4.505.10
91 days to 180 days5.506.10
181 days to 364 days6.256.85
12 months to 15 months7.508.10
15 months 1 day to 499 days7.508.10
500 days7.758.35
501 days to 18 months7.508.10
18 months 1 day to 21 months7.808.40
21 months 1 day to 24 months7.808.40
24 months 1 day to 749 days7.908.50
750 days8.318.91
751 days to 30 months7.908.50
30 months 1 day to 999 days8.008.60
1000 days8.59.11
1001 days to 36 months8.008.60
36 months 1 day to 42 months8.258.85
42 months 1 day to 48 months7.508.10
48 months 1 day to 59 months7.508.10
59 months 1 day to 66 months8.008.60
66 months 1 day to 84 months7.007.60
