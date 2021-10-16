Financial Quotient: Experts discuss mutual fund investment for women

In this episode of 'Financial Quotient', CNBC-TV18's Sumaira Abidi spoke to two experts who help understand how to invest in mutual funds -- Ashish Shankar, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth and Sunaina da Cunha, co-head of fixed income credit at Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC.

First up, Shanker said, “I always believe that women are good with money. Anybody who can run a household budget has to understand expenses as well as savings.”

According to him, more women are coming into the workforce and are thinking about investing, building a portfolio.

“Traditionally, there has always been an inclination towards investment avenues like gold, real estate but with more women in the workforce, younger women managing their finances independently, so they should spend more time understanding different investment choices and mutual funds are the easiest vehicle to invest,” said Shaker.

Meanwhile, da Cunha said, “Women should also plan an emergency fund because they should ensure that their savings can see them through for a longer period of time because there could be a possibility of break-in earnings because of childcare or taking care of aged parents. So, a portfolio can be build based on the timeline of goals and can optimize all the available avenues and get an optimum asset allocation.”

