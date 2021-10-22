Financial Quotient: Experts discuss key financial lessons one can learn from mothers

In this episode of ‘Financial Quotient’, experts discuss about the money lessons taught by our mothers. Radhika Gupta, Vice Chairperson of AMFI and Jyotsna Singh, Sr ED, Kotak Wealth Management will talk about what they have learnt from their mothers and how to be financially independent.

In this episode of ‘Financial Quotient’, experts discussed the money lessons taught by our mothers. Radhika Gupta, Vice Chairperson of AMFI and Jyotsna Singh, Sr ED, Kotak Wealth Management talked about what they have learned from their mothers and how to be financially independent.

Talking about lessons from her mother, Gupta said, “We seek money wisdom from all kinds of gurus in the world and I have always believed great wisdom lies in our household. I think two from my mother - one is using money wisely and resourcefulness. I think the greatest thing about Indian mothers is that she made the best of what she had in terms of money and yet she managed to save and she did it consistently. This all happened by the way without MIS, excel, budgeting and projections and all the things I do now as a professional.”

She added, “The other thing is value for money. I think my mother has always used these words ‘sasta sundar tikau’ - value for money. Just valuing the price of things and in the markets, we talk about margin of safety, valuations, etc. We learned that in some way at home. So, make sure everything you buy is value for money.”

On money lessons from mother Singh said, “First valuable lesson I learned from my mother was undoubtedly equip yourself to be financially independent. Whether you choose to pursue a career or not, I always grew up hearing was in a way secondary, but be equipped to be financially independent.”

She added, “On the same lines, she was the investment manager from whom one can have learned a very important lesson of diversification and not to keep all eggs in one basket. Just in terms of simple cash that was kept at home, one didn't necessarily find it locked in the cupboard, which would be the normal way of thinking for many of us today. There would be money stashed in different places, but not necessarily kept in the same place.”

Also Read: Tips to help NRIs optimise savings on money transfers from abroad

“Clearly the smartest fund manager who taught us the important lesson of asset allocation, and even if gold was a big time favourite at that point in time, it was an allocation to an asset class that she believed to be a good safety pot for the for the future, just in case,” Singh added.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...