Financial influencers are ‘renting’ licenses to escape SEBI watch

By Shivani Bazaz  Jun 6, 2023 2:28:54 PM IST (Published)

Industry sources told CNBCTV-18 that many finfluencers are partnering with smaller research analysts to use their licenses to reach out to clients. Important to note that this practice is a violation of the SEBI code.

Amid an increased watch on the financial influencers and many crackdown in the recent past, many unethical trading practices have been followed in the market, say industry insiders. One of the activities that is on the rise is ‘renting’ licenses to dole out investment advice. Industry sources told CNBCTV-18 that many finfluencers are partnering with smaller research analysts to use their licenses to reach out to clients. Important to note that this practice is a violation of the SEBI code.

Finfluencers that CNBCTV-18 spoke to said that ‘renting’ RA licenses for a fee is happening and influencers pay around 20 percent of the fee they earn by providing stock tips and trading calls to the RAs. These influencers want to use RA licenses to evade regulatory watch. When asked if they want to apply for such licenses rather than renting it, they have multiple ‘issues’ with the format of licensing.
According to two finfluencers, the restrictive nature of RA regulations is something they want to avoid. In other cases, they say those who apply for these licenses don’t get it too easily.
X