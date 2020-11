Authored by Raunak Karwa

Money drives many decisions that we make on a daily basis. Setting goals can help us take control and be more confident. Financial goals are the personal, big-picture objectives you set for yourself. These goals can vary, with some being extremely short-term to others spread over your lifetime. In a similar vein, your trading style & pattern are directly linked to your financial expectations, i.e. your short & long term requirements.

Setting short, mid and long-term financial goals is an important first step in the process of being financially secure and prepared. This clarity is imperative before you pick your trading style and pattern. Some key expenditures that can be financed using different trading styles include debt repayment, the establishment of an emergency fund, saving for retirement, buying real-estate, saving for a vacation, building a corpus for your children’s education & medical needs, etc.

Swing / Positional Trading that can also be categorized as part-time trading can be executed as a secondary income source, with the amount of attention required limited. Similarly, Intraday Trading coupled with other trading styles, with constant involvement, can be categorized as Full-time trading, with commensurate expectations a lot higher as well.

The financial goals achieved by these styles can vary, and defining the outcome before entering such avenues is extremely important. Knowing the end objective can go a long way in smoothening the process and allowing you to fine-tune your skills, ultimately leading to success in these endeavors.

Part-Time Trading

As the title suggests, this trading style is ideally suited to augment an individual’s primary source of income. Given that the time devoted from your end is on the lower side, the expectation is to add to your monthly income, so as to plan for any future expenditures and/or attain a certain amount of financial security. Swing / Positional trading can be a great option for such a requirement. The amount of time spent in front of the monitor analyzing charts, picking positions and setting TPs and stop-losses need not be massive.

As a trader, you can browse for positions and interesting chart set-ups, with no pressure of having to take positions, given that your primary source of income is still intact. Similarly, swing trading is less time-intensive and is practiced on a higher time frame analysis. With such a style, the idea is to identify one good trade, rather than short-list multiple potentially good trades. The amount of time spent in front of the monitor is limited and you may even track the markets only a couple of times in a week.

Full-Time Trading

Trading can be a consistent and steady source of income if executed efficiently and planned conscientiously. Full-time trading, with its benefits, involves a higher time commitment and more discipline. Although this is not for certain, and many traders practice full-time day trading, with other professional commitments, full-time traders derive a high percentage of their overall income from trading, thereby being financially independent.

In such situations, it is imperative to follow a professional approach to trading, and some key concepts that have shaped multiple trader’s careers include being aware of the three main price points, entry, exit & stop loss and the position size with respect to your Risk Vs Reward Ratio. Inter-operability of these, especially in relation to your trade plan, goes a long way in maintaining your journey in the markets. Defining your style and identifying your short & long term goals will assist in maintaining a clear mind while practicing full-time trading. Intraday or day trading, given the time requirements and overall level of expertise required, can be a viable style for full-time traders.

Trading can help you achieve a multitude of financial goals. It is of utmost importance to define your short, mid & long term goals, manage expectations and accordingly pick a style which is best suited to these conditions.