Finance your home renovation this festive season with a personal loan

With the festive and wedding season in full swing, celebrations must be underway and you may be preparing to welcome guests and host parties at home. Given the seasonal discounts on home appliances, furniture, furnishings and electronics, there is no better time than now to renovate your home.

However, financing these big-ticket expenses all at once can be heavy on the pocket. Thankfully, with a home renovation loan, you gain access to the funding you need and enjoy the freedom to upgrade your home as you please. From painting the interiors and exteriors and upgrading to smart home appliances to adding a new wing or remodelling the kitchen, you can do it all with this customised personal loan.

To help you understand exactly what you can achieve, take a look at a few ways in which you can spruce up your home this festive season with a personal loan for home improvement.

Give your home a new look with fresh coat of the latest textured paints

Painting your house inside out is a great way to prepare for special celebrations and events that you may host this time of the year. A fresh coat can completely change the way your home looks and also does away with any weathering that may have happened over the years. Additionally, with water and sun damage, paint tends to lose lustre, giving a dull impression to the walls. So, you can make your home stand out by choosing new paints with textures and shades to keep up with the trend and become festival-ready!

Redo the kitchen with modular fittings

The kitchen is the heart of your home and deserves care and attention. Remodelling it every few years allows you and your family greater convenience. Depending on your style, you can opt for modular fittings and add a touch of finesse to every cabinet, appliance and accessory present. You can also throw in a special countertop that completely redefines how the kitchen feels and looks. You can finance all of these upgrades easily with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Home Improvement with a loan amount up to Rs 25 lakh. This sum can comfortably cover all costs when it comes to redoing your kitchen.

Put in an attached bathroom for the guest room

Having a spare bathroom at home always helps, especially during the festive season when you have frequent guests at home. You can tear down a wall or convert unused space in a room into an attached bathroom. However, considering the fact that you will have to install fittings and make new plumbing connections, funding this upgrade can be costly. Thankfully, with a home improvement loan, you can easily afford it and repay through a flexible tenor of up to 60 months.

Switch over to smart fittings for the house

Another great way to make a change to your home is to switch to smart fittings. This means getting specially modified lighting systems and remote-controlled air conditioning. You can also take it one step further and install security cameras across your property and connect them to your phone. Upgrades like this are great quality-of-life perks to have in your home.

Apart from these 4 ways to spruce up your home for the festive season, you may undertake repairs such as roofing, plumbing, wall cracks, and strengthening the foundation. To be ready to celebrate in style, you can also hire an interior decorator to change your existing furniture and furnishings, replace old fittings, and even give your home an appliance upgrade with new ACs, a larger fridge, a better washing machine, a new microwave and mixer as well as a smart TV.

Now that you know how to best use a home renovation loan, your task is to identify a lender that has the most suitable offering. Look out for additional features and benefits that can aid your efforts. For example, with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Home Improvement, you can get an instant loan approval and gain access to the flexi personal loan facility alongside a sizable sanction. This feature allows you to enjoy heightened financial flexibility, as you can borrow from your sanction in parts, as per your need and pay interest only on the amount you withdraw.

With simple eligibility criteria, minimal documents, and competitive interest rates, this is a financing solution you can rely on. Besides, you can check your pre-approved offer for a tailored offering and enjoy instant approval.