Finance ministry expects at least 80% of taxpayers to move to new tax regime

Updated : February 07, 2020 05:09 PM IST

The budget 2020-21 has introduced more tax slabs and offers higher limits provided the taxpayer is ready to forego all the existing exemptions and deductions including home loan interest, other tax savings investments.
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the government did an analysis of 5.78 crore taxpayers before the budget and found that 69 per cent of them would save on tax payouts under the new system, while 11 per cent were found to be favouring the old regime.
Of the remaining 20 per cent taxpayers, there will be people who want to avoid the hassle of paperwork and may wish to switch over to the new regime, he said.
