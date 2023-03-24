Finance Bill amendment may to discourage investors to invest in mutual funds: Deepak Shenoy

As per an amendment in the Finance Bill, mutual fund investments where not more than 35 percent are invested in equity shares of Indian companies will now be deemed to be short-term capital gains. This applies to investments made on or after April 1, 2023, and this would impact flows into debt funds, gold funds and international funds.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind said this is a little disappointing for the mutual fund industry.

He said, “This is not very good for the debt markets, as they were starting to develop, it's the more institutional market. I think people in the end will look at it as equal to FD but do not have to pay incremental taxation on coupons. It is still a good product for cash flow.”

According to him, it's important to remember that the mutual fund industry is still a viable option for those who are looking to invest. With the new amendments being proposed in the finance bill, there may be even more opportunities for investors to maximize their returns.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Kanabar , CEO of Dhruva Advisors said that the new amendments being proposed in the Finance Bill may make investing in mutual funds more appealing. These amendments, which are separate from the budget, will allow investors to evaluate fixed deposits versus debt market funds.

“When the Finance Bill is moved to be converted into an act, some of the representations are accepted and changes made to the Finance bill. What we are now seen is a new tendency and this has been there for the last few years, where totally new proposals are supposed to be introduced in the Finance Act,” Kanabar said.

For those who are looking to maximize their returns, drawing interest on a quarterly basis is still a better option than a fixed deposit. While the new amendments will only be in effect for purchases made after April 1, those who currently hold mutual funds will continue to enjoy the benefits of their holdings.

