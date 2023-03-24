Breaking News
X
Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha — check key amendments
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsIncome that is being earned as interest needs to be taxed: Finance secretary TV Somanathan

Income that is being earned as interest needs to be taxed: Finance secretary TV Somanathan

Income that is being earned as interest needs to be taxed: Finance secretary TV Somanathan
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 2:04:49 PM IST (Published)

Finance secretary TV Somanathan said the pensions committee will look into issues being raised by all quarters. "Isn’t it interest , what do you get from debt mutual funds , is it share capital gains or do you get debt interest?," he said, adding that the ministry is looking at parity with instruments which are of a similar nature

"There should be parity between various debt instruments. Income that is being earned as interest needs to be taxed," said finance secretary TV Somanathan.

Recommended Articles

View All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


He added that the panel on pensions would try to address stakeholder concerns.
He said the pensions committee will look into issues being raised by all quarters. "Isn’t it interest , what do you get from debt mutual funds , is it share capital gains or do you get debt interest?," he said, adding that the ministry is looking at parity with instruments which are of a similar nature
"Income earning instruments should be treated as income earning instruments, that is the direction in which it is going," he said.
This story is being updated
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Finance billTV Somanathan

Previous Article

Grandfathering not extended to market-linked debentures: Here's what it means for investors

Next Article

India to set up panel to look into pension of govt employees: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X