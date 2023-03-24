Income that is being earned as interest needs to be taxed: Finance secretary TV Somanathan

Finance secretary TV Somanathan said the pensions committee will look into issues being raised by all quarters. "Isn’t it interest , what do you get from debt mutual funds , is it share capital gains or do you get debt interest?," he said, adding that the ministry is looking at parity with instruments which are of a similar nature
"There should be parity between various debt instruments. Income that is being earned as interest needs to be taxed," said finance secretary TV Somanathan.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead
Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes
Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal
Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
He added that the panel on pensions would try to address stakeholder concerns.
He said the pensions committee will look into issues being raised by all quarters. "Isn’t it interest , what do you get from debt mutual funds , is it share capital gains or do you get debt interest?," he said, adding that the ministry is looking at parity with instruments which are of a similar nature
"Income earning instruments should be treated as income earning instruments, that is the direction in which it is going," he said.
This story is being updated
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!